Mother removed from council meeting amid outcry over delayed police shooting investigation

The mother of a man fatally shot by police was forcibly removed from a Titusville City Council meeting Tuesday night after demanding answers about the February shooting that killed her son. More than 15 weeks after the incident, authorities have yet to release body camera footage, prompting frustration from the victim’s family and the broader community.

What we know:

On Tuesday night, Samantha Charles, the mother of 28-year-old Tri-Marea Charles, was removed from a Titusville City Council meeting after demanding the release of information related to her son’s deadly police shooting in February.

Tri-Marea Charles was killed by police on Feb. 7. Officers said a gun fell out of Charles’ waistband. He allegedly rushed at an officer before picking up the gun.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) took over the investigation, and Titusville Police confirmed the findings have now been forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office. Tensions are high because people are frustrated that it has taken too long to reach a conclusion.

On Tuesday night, some city council members said they wanted to explore other law enforcement agencies to run investigations like this in the future, because this is making the city look bad.

Several public speakers addressed the issue and said the public is losing trust in transparency by waiting this long for bodycam footage to come out. Charles’ mom has attended several meetings since her son was killed. She again spoke out about the issue but was escorted out by a police officer because she did not speak at the podium and was yelling from the back of the council chambers.

Police said the family will see the evidence first and then will release everything to the public.

What we don't know:

More than 15 weeks after the incident, the public still has not seen body camera footage or received a formal report on the shooting. There is no confirmed timeline from the State Attorney’s Office regarding when the investigation will conclude or when the footage and other evidence will be released.

The backstory:

The shooting took place in February, sparking immediate public concern. While police provided an initial account suggesting Charles posed a threat when he retrieved a dropped firearm, the lack of additional evidence or updates has frustrated the family and the wider community.

FDLE assumed responsibility for the case, a standard protocol in Florida for officer-involved shootings, but progress has remained unclear.

Big picture view:

This case adds to ongoing debates about police transparency, accountability, and the lengthy timelines associated with external investigations in officer-involved shootings. Calls for swifter, independent reviews have grown louder, with city council members and residents alike questioning whether the current system sufficiently serves the community's need for timely justice and transparency. The incident has also widened the divide between grieving families and local officials.

What they're saying:

The public is questioning why the investigation is taking so long and why they've had to wait more than 100 days for answers.

"I don’t care about getting kicked out. I want to know the truth about what happened to my son," said Samantha Charles, who was removed from the city council meeting on Tuesday.

"It’s really hard to sit up here every two weeks and look people in the eye and have no answers," said council member Megan Moscoso.

"Three months is just too damn long. Something has got to be done," said Herman Cole who’s the Vice Mayor of Titusville.

Titusville Police shared a new statement with FOX 35 News on where things stand:

"As soon the state attorney has concluded their review, we will release all evidence to the family first and then we will release everything to the public."

What's next:

The State Attorney’s Office is conducting a review of the case. FOX 35 News has reached out to FDLE for comment on the status of the investigation but has not received a response.

