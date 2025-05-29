Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak today in Fort Myers with State Surgeon General

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking today in Fort Myers with the State Surgeon General. DeSantis has not yet announced what topic he will be speaking on. The media conference will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking today in Fort Myers with the State Surgeon General.

What is DeSantis speaking about?

What we know:

DeSantis announced in a media release on Thursday morning that he would be speaking later today in Fort Myers.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what DeSantis will be speaking about, as he has not yet announced the topic of conversation.

File: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters on March 10, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Expand

Who is speaking with DeSantis?

Dig deeper:

DeSantis will be joined at the media conference by Florida Department of Health Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo.

Ladapo also serves as Professor of Medicine at the University of Florida, where his research examines behavioral economic strategies to reduce cardiovascular risk in low-income and disadvantaged populations.

When and where is DeSantis speaking?

Timeline:

DeSantis will host his media conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 29.

The event will be held at the Gulf Coast Medical Center, which is located at 13681 Doctors Way in Fort Myers.

How to watch

What you can do:

FOX 35 News will stream DeSantis' media conference in the player at the top of this story.

The story will be updated following the event to reflect details on what DeSantis spoke about.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: