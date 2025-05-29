Orlando weather: Strong thunderstorms on Thursday could feature frequent lightning, gusty winds

The Brief More afternoon rain and thunderstorms are possible in Central Florida on Thursday. Storm threats include gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Temperature-wise, expect another hot and humid day with highs in the mid-90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.



Expect another hot and humid day across Central Florida with highs in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures in the low 100s, followed by more afternoon storms.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

The first half of our Thursday will feature warm and muggy temperatures and mostly sunny skies. But as we head into this afternoon, shower and thunderstorm chances will be on the rise.

When will rain and storms arrive?

Timeline:

A few isolated downpours will develop around 2-3pm.

The best chances of the most widespread and intense storms will take place from around 4pm-9pm.

What are the potential storm threats?

Some of these storms could be on the strong side with the main impacts being gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. By midnight, most of the action will fizzle out and dissipate.

Any lingering showers and storms will fade by midnight. Temperatures will be warm and muggy falling down into the 70s by tomorrow morning.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

As we head into the weekend, a pattern change does finally arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front.

This will help to increase rain and storm chances for what looks to be overnight Friday and into the first half of Saturday.

Temperatures will be knocked down by a few degrees as well, with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will taper off Sunday before picking back up into next week.

Something else that will be picking up next week will be the Saharan Dust, especially midweek. This could decrease air quality and make for a more milky and muted look to our normally blue skies. On the bright side, it will make for more vivid and colorful sunrises and sunsets.

