Pilots survive after two helicopters crash into rural Polk swamp
A gyrocopter went down near Fort Meade. A Polk County Sheriff's helicopter also went down just feet away as it hovered above the scene.
Police arrest Winter Haven man accused of trying to lure teen into van
A Winter Haven man has been arrested after police say he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his van while she was walking to school.
Phone scammers pose as law enforcement, try to steal money
A new phone scam is going around where the scammers pose as law enforcement to steal money from you.
Florida golfer hits hole-in-one on 100th birthday
Herbert Dixon just celebrated his 100th birthday. His keys to a long life: No smoking, no drinking, and church on Sunday.
Bartow golfer hits hole-in-one on 100th birthday
Herbert Dixon just celebrated his 100th birthday. His keys to a long life: No smoking, no drinking, and church on Sunday.
Florida firefighters rescue women stuck on Legoland ride
Two passengers at Legoland in Florida had to be rescued by firefighters after a ride became stuck.
Mom seeks justice 1 year after spray of bullets killed her son
Almost everywhere you look in Darnya Barber’s Polk County home, there are reminders of her son.