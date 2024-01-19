Could 3 more Raising Cane's locations be coming to the Orlando area?

article

Over a year ago, popular chicken fingers restaurant Raising Cane's announced plans to open at least 12 restaurants in Central Florida. Now, that dream might be closer to becoming a reality.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based fast food restaurant opened its first Orlando-area location in November near the theme parks, and its second location opened earlier this month just a few miles east of the Orlando International Airport. According to its website, Raising Cane's is currently hiring for management positions for locations in three other cities: Altamonte Springs, Winter Park and Daytona Beach.

The potential Altamonte Springs and Winter Park locations are hiring restaurant leaders and assistant restaurant leaders, while the Daytona Beach location is just looking to hire a restaurant leader.

According to the job listings, restaurant leaders start at $60,000 annually with monthly training incentives of at least $1,500, plus health benefits, PTO and other company benefits. Pay for assistant restaurant leaders starts at $50,000 with monthly training incentives of $750.

Here's where these potential Raising Cane's locations are located:

Altamonte Springs : 766 East Altamonte Drive

Winter Park : South Semoran Boulevard and Scarlet Road

Daytona Beach: 2451 International Speedway Boulevard

A Kissimmee restaurant is also in the works, Raising Cane's announced back in October. It'll be located at 8170 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. An opening date hasn't been announced yet, but the location is also hiring for several positions, including cashiers, cooks and customer service associates.

FOX 35 reached out to Raising Cane's for more information on these potential locations, but no word back yet.