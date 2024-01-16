LIST: Here are 6 new restaurants that recently opened in Orlando, Florida

Searching for your next perfect spot to savor a delicious meal with family and friends?

Using Yelp data, Stacker assembled a list of newly opened restaurants in Orlando, offering information on diner ratings and the variety of cuisines featured at each location.

Jack & Honey's

Jack & Honey's is a new upscale diner located at 808 East Washington Street in the heart of Thornton Park in downtown Orlando. The restaurant is owned and managed by longtime Orlando business operators Wendy Connor and Jason Lambert.

The diner features all-day brunch, craft cocktails, loaded milkshakes, amazing American food and more.

It received a 5 out of 5 rating from Yelp users, (5 reviews).

MORE: 5 Central Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut down after inspectors spot serious health violations

The Bao Spot

The Bao Spot is a new, family-owned business located at 54 West Church Street #140. The restaurant aims to add to the City Beautiful's existing diverse food culture with its Asian fusion culinary bites. Menu items include tuna poke bowel, nachos, chicken, shrimp and beef boas, boba teas, desserts and more.

Out of 14 reviews, it received a 4.5 out of 5 Yelp rating.

Zorba's Kitchen

Zorba's Kitchen is a Mediterranean and Greek restaurant located at 7325 Lake Underhill Road. The Orlando restaurant is the first location in the US. The first two locations opened in Nice, France.

It currently serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy special menu items like Spanakopita, Pita gyros lamb and homemade Moussaka.

Out of 11 reviews, it received a 5 out of 5 Yelp rating.

Wa Ramen

Wa Ramen, is a new authentic Japanese ramen restaurant located at 10627 Narcoossee Road. According to Yelp, the restaurant received a 5 out of 5 rating from 13 reviewers.

RELATED: These 3 Florida cities are getting a new Publix in February 2024

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero, a restaurant that first started in Guatemala in the early 70s, recently opened its Orlando location at 2520 South Orange Avenue.

The restaurant boasts being "chicken experts" that serves the "most flavorful chicken", according to its website. Menu items include fried and grilled chicken meals, including sandwiches, empanadas, nuggets and more.

It received a 4 out of 5 rating from Yelp users, (6 reviews).

First Watch

First Watch, a Florida-based restaurant chain, known for its breakfast and brunch options, opened at 6772 Grand National Drive.

Three Yelp reviewers gave the new Orlando location a 5 out of 5 rating.