Buckle up, chicken finger enthusiasts! Another Raising Cane's is in the works – this time, near the sandy shores of Daytona Beach.

FOX 35 first reported last month the possibility of a Raising Cane's location opening in Daytona Beach after job postings were shared on the chicken finger restaurant's website. Now, the City of Daytona Beach has confirmed the arrival of the Orlando area's newest chicken finger chain.

The 3,267-square-foot Daytona Beach Raising Cane's location will be found at the southwest corner of International Speedway Boulevard and Williamson Boulevard at 2451 West International Speedway Boulevard. It's taking over the spot of the former Pier 1 Imports location, the city said on Facebook.

No word on an opening timeline yet, but the City of Daytona Beach shared a photo of an empty lot where the restaurant will be built. FOX 35 reached out to Raising Cane's for more information about the targeted opening date.

This marks the first Raising Cane's in Volusia County and the fourth to open in the area. There are three Raising Cane's locations now open in Central Florida:

Orlando : 12040 Pioneers Way (near Orlando International Airport, in Lake Nona)

Orlando : 7105 Palm Parkway (near the theme parks)

Kissimmee: 8170 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Two more Raising Cane's locations in Central Florida could be in the works, too. Job postings for management positions at Altamonte Springs and Winter Park locations are live on the restaurant's website: