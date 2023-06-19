Popular sandwich shop to open first Orlando location

article

Calling all sandwich lovers! Popular sandwich chain Potbelly announced it would be opening its first Orlando location soon.

The new Potbelly location will be located at 2714 E. Colonial Drive near the Orlando Executive Airport, according to a press release. This marks the fourth location in Florida, which are all located in the Tampa area. It's also the first of many Orlando locations to come – six more are slated to open in the next seven years.

"Potbelly commands a loyal following, and members of this community have been hungry for a shop in their market," said Shari Nasir, co-owner of the new Orlando shops. "They’ll quickly become fans of our location and the toasty sandwiches, hearty soups and freshly baked cookies. We can’t wait to bring this amazing brand and flavors to our city!"

An opening date for the first Potbelly location in Orlando has not yet been released.

Must-try Potbelly menu items

If you've never tried Potbelly, here's a list of some of their best sandwiches, according to Mashed:

Steakhouse Beef: Angus roast beef, crumbled blue cheese, provolone, horseradish aioli Chicken Club: All-natural grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar Pizza Melt: Pepperoni, old-world capicola, crumbled meatball, smothered in marinara sauce, provolone, Italian seasoning, mushrooms (where available) [can be made vegetarian] Mama's Meatball: Homestyle beef and pork meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, provolone, Italian seasoning Italian: Salami, old-world capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, provolone

Check out the menu here.