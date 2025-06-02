2 killed in Orlando crash along Colonial Drive: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people are dead following a crash in Orange County on Monday morning, troopers said.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Colonial Drive near Hiawassee Road in Orlando.
The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles have died. The driver was confirmed dead at the scene, while the passenger passed away at a local hospital.
MORE NEWS: Minibike crash in Orange County leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured: FHP
What we don't know:
FOX 35 News is working to learn the circumstances leading up to the crash. SKYFOX flew over the scene where it appeared two vehicles were involved.
The area is currently blocked. It's unclear when it will reopen.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the ---- on June 2, 2025.