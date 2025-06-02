2 killed in Orlando crash along Colonial Drive: FHP

The Brief Two people were killed in a crash at Colonial Drive and Hiawassee Road in Orlando on Monday morning. No further details were immediately released.



Two people are dead following a crash in Orange County on Monday morning, troopers said.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Colonial Drive near Hiawassee Road in Orlando.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles have died. The driver was confirmed dead at the scene, while the passenger passed away at a local hospital.

MORE NEWS: Minibike crash in Orange County leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured: FHP

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News is working to learn the circumstances leading up to the crash. SKYFOX flew over the scene where it appeared two vehicles were involved.

The area is currently blocked. It's unclear when it will reopen.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: