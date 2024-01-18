Shipley Do-Nuts brings country's first-ever doughnut with freeze-dried Skittles to Orlando

article

A doughnut shop is making history with its first-ever limited-edition treat that's topped with freeze-dried Skittles.

Shipley Do-Nuts, which recently opened its first Orlando location in November, said its the first brand in the country to make doughnuts with freeze-dried Skittles. Introducing the POPTASTIC Do-Nut, a classic doughnut with strawberry or cherry icing and topped with freeze-dried Skittles.

Photo: Shipley Do-Nuts

It "brings a light-as-air crunchy texture to the famed hexagon-shaped Shipley do-nut known for its fluffiness," the Houston-based chain said in a press release. It marks the first time in the store's 88-year history that a limited-edition doughnut is added to the menu.

"For our first limited-time do-nut in our 88-year history, we wanted to create something truly unique, and the new freeze-dried SKITTLES® definitely fit the bill, adding a tantalizing, tangy crunch to our beloved strawberry and cherry iced do-nuts," said Shipley Do-Nuts Research and Development Chef Kaitlyn Venable. "This is just the start of a new flavor innovation journey for Shipley, and we have more surprises in store for our guests in 2024."

The POPTASTIC Do-Nut starts at $1.75 and is available at all Shipley Do-Nuts locations through March 31, or while supplies last.

In Orlando, Shipley Do-Nuts is located at 2255 South Semoran Boulevard, and a second location on Orange Blossom Trail is set to open soon.