Pastor and radio host Brian Fulwider accused of sexual battery upon juvenile
A Central Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of sexual battery. The alleged victim is a minor at his old church in Winter Park, Florida, authorities say. Brian Fulwider has a religious radio show and is part of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Florida man finds snake stuck in his clothes dryer
A Winter Park man found a snake in his clothes dryer while attempting to fix it after it stopped working.
Winter Park Mayor to run for County Commission
The Winter Park Mayor is running for a position within the Orange County Commission.
One person injured after SunRail train collides with car in Winter Park
One person is injured after a train collided with a car in Winter Park on Thursday.
Reward being offered in missing nanny case
FOX 35 News
HURRICANE IRMA: Reports from Winter Park
FOX 35's Valerie Boey reports.
David Does It: LBU Lighting in Winter Park
Good Day Orlando at 8am
Man arrested after home invasions
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Teens charged in deadly Winter Park beating due in court today
Good Day Orlando at 8am
Fraternity violence investigated at Rollins College
FOX 35 News at 5 p.m.
Fraternities suspended at Rollins College
FOX 35 News at 5pm
Composite sketch released in Orange Co. home invasion
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the composite sketch of a man they say crawled through a Winter Park apartment complex window and robbed a couple of Full Sail students at gunpoint.