Raising Cane's to open first Orlando location next month

Stream FOX 35 News:

Orlando, it's almost time to get your chicken finger fix!

Raising Cane's is opening its first of three planned Orlando locations next month, according to a press release. The new location at 7105 Palm Parkway is slated to open Nov. 7.

"This Raising Cane’s will feature a unique design to fit in with the rest of this long-awaited development," the fast food chain said in a press release. The new location will be inside the new O-Town West development near the theme parks.

News of this Raising Cane's location's opening comes over a year after the restaurant said it plans to open at least 12 restaurants in Central Florida. The other two planned Central Florida locations will be located at 12040 Pioneers Way in Orlando in December and 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee in early winter.

"We’re excited to bring even more ONE LOVE to the Sunshine State," said Jeremy Sheffield, Regional Leader of Restaurants and Orlando local. "There’s a lot of hype throughout the Orlandoarea about these three new Raising Cane’s locations, and we can’t wait to start serving these communities!"

These locations will hore more than 400 local employees in the coming weeks.

MORE FOOD HEADLINES :

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based restaurant is known for serving its chicken tenders alongside coleslaw, Texas Toast and the uber-popular Cane's Sauce.