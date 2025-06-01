The Brief The mother of the victim in the deadly gas station shooting sat down with FOX 35 Orlando. The sheriff’s office says 17-year-old Nosiah Santos was shot and killed after an altercation. His mother says she was on the phone with her son during his final moments.



The mother of a teenager who was shot and killed at a Marion County gas station on Friday spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News.

She told us she was on the phone with her son during his final moments.

Teen shot, killed at Marion County gas station

The backstory:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said they responded to calls of a shooting around 2:34 p.m. on Friday at the Petro gas station located on Highway 318 and Interstate 75.

When they arrived, officials said they found a teen who had been shot. The teen was transported to the hospital, and he later died. The teen was later identified as 17-year-old Nosiah Santos.

Pictured: Nosiah Santos (Credit: Lydia Albino)

Authorities believe the shooting occurred when an altercation happened at the gas pumps. One person of interest in the shooting was detained in Jacksonville a few hours after the shooting, deputies say.

‘I lost my baby’

What they're saying:

The victim’s mother, Lydia Albino, said her 17-year-old son, Nosiah Santos, called her saying he was at a Petro gas station and in an argument with someone he had been dating. She says the two were on their way to Jacksonville, but they had gotten into an argument and Nosiah wanted her to come pick him up and bring him home.

She said she overheard the argument while on the phone with him.

"He's telling this man, who is older than him, ‘I don't want to be with you no more. I'm only 17. This is too much emotional distress. My mom's on her way to come get me’ and he just kept repetitively telling this man, and this man's like, ‘get in the car. Let's go. You have to come back with me.’ They were on their way to Jacksonville," she recounted.

Credit: Lydia Albino

Albino said she was racing to get to her son, but when she got there, she saw what no mother should.

"He was already laid out at the pump. I couldn't recognize his face. I started asking, is he alive? They wouldn't tell me anything," she said. "I lost my baby and that I would never get back. I would never get him back."



Albino says he was the youngest of five children and their family is overwhelmed with grief.

"He was loved by so many people," she said. "He was a very loving young man who had all this stuff he wanted to do and smart like you wouldn't even believe, and now he's going to forever be 17."

