No arraignment Tuesday for Lake County ambush suspect

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Lake County court has confirmed to FOX 35 that an arraignment for Julie Sulpizio will not be held on Tuesday. It remains unclear at this time when Sulpizio's next court hearing will be.

The arraignment for Julie Sulpizio, the woman accused of orchestrating a deadly ambush attack that left one Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and two others injured, is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The 48-year-old woman's arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. in Lake County, where a judge will formally read the charges against her. Sulpizio will not be in court, however, as she waived her appearance.

Sulpizio remains in custody without bond on several charges, including first degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, three counts of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit first degree premeditated murder, and four counts of battery.

Online court records show that Sulpizio entered a written plea of not guilty to these charges. Prosecutors have not yet indicated whether they'll seek the death penalty against Sulpizio, though it is a death penalty-eligible case.

At a previous hearing, Sulpizio was assigned a public defender, but indicated to a judge that she plans to hire a private attorney.

The deadly incident happened Aug. 2 at a home in Eustis after deputies responded to a disturbance call for reports of a woman, later identified as Sulpizio, who was allegedly harassing and physically attacking a neighbor. Eventually, deputies entered Sulpizio's home over concerns for her husband's safety or a possible home invasion, where they were met with a "hail of gunfire," Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said.

Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed, while two other deputies, Howell and Gargano, were shot multiple times and seriously injured. Deputy Howell has since been released from the hospital after undergoing at least five surgeries over the last month.

Earlier this week, Deputy Gargano was released from the hospital.

Three people inside the home, Sulpizio's husband and her two adult daughters, were found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said.

According to Sheriff Grinnell and the arrest affidavit, Sulpizio who also went by "Helen," believed she worked for God and had a divine order to eliminate people she deemed bad. She allegedly intended to kill her neighbors and was trying to lure them to her house, officials said.

Stockpiles of guns, ammunition, and ready-to-eat meals were found in the house, as well as anti-government propaganda, Sheriff Grinnell said.