Biological father of young women involved in fatal ambush of Lake County deputies speaks out

The biological father of two women whom authorities said took their own lives following a deadly ambush of Lake County sheriff's deputies is speaking out about the August 2 incident.

The estranged biological father of Cheyenne Sulpizio, 23, and Savannah Sulipizio, 22, said he was shocked to hear the news. Richard Eldridge said he had not seen his daughters since they were three and two years old.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the violent attack was orchestrated by the sisters’ mother, Julie Sulpizio, and their adoptive father, Michael Sulpizio. Cheyenne and Savannah are also accused of taking part in the family’s plot to lure neighbors into their Eustis home to kill them.

One deputy was killed in the ambush, and two others were seriously injured. Julie Sulpizio was arrested and is in protective custody. Michael Sulpizio was found inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had a faint pulse but was later pronounced dead. Cheyenne and Savannah were found dead, also with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

"My mind went numb," said Richard Eldridge. "I just sat in the dark for quite a few hours until I could kind of collect myself."

According to Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, after the shooting, deputies found an arsenal of weapons and ammunition inside the Eustis home, as well as anti-government propaganda and bug-out bags.

"No kids whatsoever should be put in that kind of environment," Eldridge said. "Especially my own two daughters."

"Do you believe Cheyenne and Savannah may have been brainwashed over the years?" asked FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie.

"Definitely," replied Eldridge. "I thought at that time that I could put my full trust in Julie because that’s their mother, and a mother is supposed to protect their kids at all costs."

Rochelle Eldridge was Cheyenne and Savannah’s former stepmother. She was previously married to Richard Eldridge.

"While I understand a lot of people see these two as adults and killers, I see them as two little girls who were victimized," said Rochelle Eldridge. Savannah was so spunky! She would test every limit possible. Cheyenne was a girly girl. She liked me to paint her nails, play with her curls, and put her in little dresses."

According to Rochelle Eldridge, this incident was 100% preventable.

"I warned people this was going to happen, and I was ignored. I want to know where the ball was dropped. Did they go to doctors? Did they graduate high school? How did no one know they didn’t leave the property?"

Rochelle Eldridge said she contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) twice in 2019 and again in 2003.

"At that time, they were 16 and 17. They couldn’t drive, they couldn’t work, they weren’t allowed to leave the property, the fence was electric. I was told they had to stand in formation as if they were soldiers," said Rochelle Eldridge. "I was told the girls had been homeschooled, and they had zero access to the outside world."

Rochelle Eldridge and her ex-husband Richard blame Julie and Michael Sulpizio for what happened.

"When Julie and I were dating, she was a happy-go-lucky woman," said Richard Eldridge. "The officer that was killed, my heart goes out to him and his family and everything else, and the two officers that were injured; I pray to God for them to have a speedy recovery."

Julie Sulpizio remains in protective custody. Her next court date is September 3.