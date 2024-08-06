Florida woman accused in deadly 'ambush' shooting of Lake County deputy to make first court appearance

A Florida woman accused in an "ambush" shooting that left a Lake County deputy dead and two other deputies injured at a home near Eustis is expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday morning.

Julie Ann Sulpizio, 48, was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, seven counts of attempted murder, felony battery/strangulation, two counts of battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to officials.

At the hearing, a judge will formally advise her of those charges, inform her of her rights, appoint an attorney and possibly grant or deny bond – which is standard procedure at first court appearances.

Sulpizio is accused of being the ringleader in the August 2 plot that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link and injured 41-year-old Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and 28-year-old Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano.

At a news conference Monday, Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said deputies initially responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Brookside Drive.

The caller reported a woman, later identified as Sulpizio, assaulting people and trespassing on their property on Brookside Drive. Sulpizio allegedly struck residents while making religious accusations and proclamations, the sheriff explained.

As deputies attempted to arrest Sulpizio, they decided to conduct a welfare check at her home down the street.

Deputies found the back door kicked in and heard a disturbance inside the residence.

Upon entering the home, deputies were met with "a hail of gunfire," the sheriff said.

Inside the home were Julie's husband, Michael Sulpizio, 49, and their daughters, Savannah Sulpizio, 23, and Cheyenne Sulpizio, 22 – the suspects responsible for shooting at deputies, officials said.

They were later located dead inside the home with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Julie allegedly told detectives that she was trying to lure the neighbors to her residence so that Michael could kill them, but was unsuccessful because of the law enforcement response.

Bill Gladson, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, who was also present at Monday's news conference, said this case is eligible for the death penalty.

Authorities continue to review all the evidence in the case, including video captured by Deputy Link's body-worn camera, which helped investigators piece together a timeline of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.