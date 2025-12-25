Who won Powerball? Winning $1.8 billion ticket sold in Arkansas

The Brief A single Powerball ticket won the massive $1.817 billion jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing. The winning ticket, which matched all six numbers, was sold in Arkansas. The jackpot has a lump sum cash value of $834.9 million before taxes.



A Powerball player got an early present for the holidays.

A ticket sold in Arkansas won the massive $1.817 billion jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Christmas Eve were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59, with a Powerball of 19. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The Double Play numbers were 3, 15, 19, 29, 35 and a Powerball of 21.

The jackpot had a lump sum cash value of $834.9 million before taxes.

"Congratulations to the newest Powerball jackpot winner," said Matt Strawn, Powerbally Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. "This is truly an extraordinary, life-changing prize."

Wednesday’s jackpot was the second-largest U.S. lottery prize ever, according to Powerball officials. The largest jackpot in lottery history was a $2.04 billion prize that was won by a single ticket sold in California in 2022.

The Powerball jackpot had been rolling over since September after two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize.

Winning tickets sold in Florida

Although no one in Florida won the big prize, several tickets for smaller prizes were sold in the Sunshine State.

Two tickets with the Power Play option won $100,000, according to lottery officials.

Several tickets worth $50,000 were also sold in the state.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 10:59 p.m.

The jackpot is an estimated $20 million.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.