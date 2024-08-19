Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman indicted in deadly ambush of 3 Lake County sheriff's deputies

Published  August 19, 2024 4:52pm EDT
Bill Gladson, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, shared a breakdown of charges for suspect 48-year-old Julie Ann Sulpizio, including premeditated first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer. Gladson said this case is eligible for the death penalty, and shared details on that process.

TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida woman accused in the deadly ambush of three Lake County sheriff’s deputies has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer.

Julie Ann Sulpizio, 48, was also formally charged with several other offenses, including three counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit premeditated murder in the first degree, battery on a law enforcement officer, and three counts of battery on others.

The indictment was handed down by a grand jury convened by the State Attorney’s Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit. 

Julie Sulpizio was charged with first degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, 7 counts of attempted murder, felony battery/strangulation, 2 counts of battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer. (Photo: Lake County Jail) 

The jury was tasked with determining whether sufficient evidence existed to charge Sulpizio for her alleged role in the Aug. 2 ambush that resulted in the death of Master Deputy Bradley Link, 28, and the injuries of Deputies Stefano Gargano, 28, and Harold Howell, 41.

State Attorney Bill Gladson had previously stated that the case qualifies for the death penalty. However, a final decision has not yet been made. Under Florida law, a grand jury is required in all cases where the death penalty may be sought. The State Attorney’s Office has 45 days to review the evidence and decide.

Sulpizio remains in custody without bond in a local detention facility.