Lake Minneola High honors alum, fallen LCSO Master Deputy Bradley Link at football season opener

It was a juxtaposition of emotions for the first Friday night lights of the season in Lake County, Florida, as the Lake Minneola High School community came together for the first home football game of the year.

The evening also marked two weeks since Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed. He was shot in the line of duty while responding to a call on Aug. 2 in Eustis. Link was also a 2015 graduate of Lake Minneola High.

"He was just the average, lovable high school kid. He loved coming to school. He always wanted to be a law enforcement officer," said Brian Katz.

Katz, a teacher at LMHS, was Link's economics teacher during his senior year.

"Brad by himself would do anything for anyone. He was a gentleman all around. He was funny, he was a hard worker, and very determined in life," Katz said.

He said he was devastated when he heard of Link's passing.

"At first, I didn't realize it," he said. "You see the name, but you don't put it together until you see the picture. He's changed over the years, but you see that young man in his face still. Once I noticed that, it was just heartbreaking."

LMHS Principal William Roberts said, "Anytime that you lose a student, it's absolutely heartbreaking. This is my 24th year in education, and there's absolutely no way to describe it."

The school gave a special presentation before the scrimmage game honoring Deputy Link and his wife, Brittany. First, there was a moment of silence, followed by the school presenting Mrs. Link with a special gift. She was gifted some keepsake items honoring her late husband.

"He represented the Hawks Creed, what we stand for here at Lake Minneola. So we wanted to do something that pay tribute to Deputy Link," Roberts said.

The high school has now created a donor-driven scholarship fund in Link's honor.

Principal Roberts said the program will recognize graduating seniors as they "get ready for life after Lake Minneola."

That scholarship started this school year.