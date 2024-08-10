Lake County Sheriff says suspect spoke to Deputy Link's wife during deadly ambush

A celebration of life was held Saturday in Clermont for fallen Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was killed during an ambush in Lake County on August 2.

Colleagues, family, and friends spoke at the deputy's service – including Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, who released new details about the night of Deputy Link's death. The shootout also injured two deputies and left three of the four suspects dead.

While investigating what they thought was a home invasion, deputies were ambushed by gunfire from a father and two of his daughters, who died and were identified as Michael, Cheyenne, and Savannah Sulpizio. Deputy Link was shot in the back and, despite trying to crawl out, was shot several more times after running out of bullets.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link died in a shooting in Lake County (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

After getting trapped inside the home, Deputy Link's phone rang.

According to Sheriff Grinnell, Brittany Link was on the other line when one of the suspects answered the phone. The suspect asked Brittany, "Who is this"?

She said, "I am Brad's wife; who are you"?

The suspect then responded, "So you say that you are supposedly the dead man's wife."

Brittany also spoke at Deputy Link's memorial service, speaking about his stellar character and the memories they've shared since high school.

Deputy Link's coworkers also shared fond memories of his impact on their lives and the community he served.

Sheriff Grinnell indicated religious beliefs heavily influenced the situation. The home contained a stockpile of guns, ammunition, and bottled water, and lacked cell phones, regular phones, or a television, suggesting they were isolated from society. Detectives said they also found what they called "anti-government propaganda" and material from conspiracy theory-related media.

Julie Sulpizio, 48, has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among many other charges, for baiting the officers to the home. Deputies were called to a home in the area because Julie Sulpizio was attacking her neighbors and trespassing on their property.

"The complainant stated she [Sulpizio] was acting religious, accusing them of being sinners, and she knows 'what they did,'" the sheriff explained. "They identified Julie Sulpizio as their neighbor, but Julie states that she is 'Helen, under God's will.'"

Grinnell said a deputy arrived at the scene and encountered Sulpizio with her hands concealed behind her back. Despite being ordered to back up, she approached the deputy, prompting him to draw his Taser. Sulpizio walked toward the deputy, which prompted a warning from the deputy.

"During a calm verbal exchange, Julie Sulpizio states that they, meaning the group of people that were present there, were involved in pedophilia. She again claims to be 'Helen,' and she asked one of the victims that she had battered, 'Who was your God?'"

The sheriff said Sulpizio told the group, "Julie is in heaven."

"She then went on to state, 'You see, the thing is, we needed to trick Lucy,' and we later learned [Lucy] to be a name she calls Lucifer." The sheriff said Sulpizio then pointed to the deputy and said, "You are one of them."

Eventually, another deputy arrived, and Sulpizio was handcuffed and taken into custody.

After deputies arrested Sulpizio, they decided to conduct a welfare check at her home down the street. Upon arrival, they discovered two dead dogs outside the house and an open window with the screen kicked out, Sheriff Grinnell said. Finding this suspicious, they called for backup.

Deputies Link and Howell entered the home through the back entrance, moving through the living room and hallway. Deputy Link went to the left, and Deputy Howell went to the right. According to the sheriff, Deputy Link, with his back turned, was ambushed by Michael Sulpizio, Julie's husband, who was armed and ready, according to the sheriff.

Body camera footage from Deputy Link revealed that Michael and his daughters discussed suicide before being found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads, according to the investigation.