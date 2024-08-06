Guns, ammo, gas masks, conspiracy theory items stockpiled in Lake County home before ambush, officials say

Inside the Lake County, Florida home where Julie Ann Sulpizio, her husband, and their two adult daughters lived was a "stockpile" of guns, ammunition, MRE survival food, gas masks, anti-government propaganda, and conspiracy theory-related items, according to Lake County officials.

Sulpizio was arrested Monday on a dozen charges, including first-degree murder, for her alleged part in the shooting death of Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link, and attempted murder in the shooting of Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell, and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano.

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell described Friday's incident as an "ambush" on his deputies.

According to investigators, Sulpizio, who also went by the name "Helen," believed that God spoke through her, and that her husband, Michael, was Saint Michael the Archangel, and in charge of eliminating "sinners."

Press conference: Lake County Sheriff's Office release disturbing details in investigation into ‘ambush’ of its deputies

Deputies responded to the neighborhood Friday early evening after receiving a 911 call about a woman, later identified as Sulpizio, who was apparently assaulting her neighbors and wouldn't leave.

Sheriff Grinnell said Sulpizio kept trying to get the neighbors to come to her house. She eventually made some statements that drew concern for the well-being of her husband and daughters.

Sulpizio was placed in handcuffs and taken to the hospital. Deputies went over to Sulpizio's home to conduct a well-fare check and once inside, were met with a "hail of gunfire."

Deputy Link was shot in the back multiple times, fell, and became "trapped" inside the home and unable to get out. Other deputies were also shot and attempted to rescue him, but were being shot by those inside the home, believed to be Michael and his two adopted daughters, Savannah and Cheyenne.

SWAT teams attempted to rescue Deputy Link, but were also met with gunfire. In total, three deputies were shot. Deputy Link died at the hospital. Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano remain hospitalized and are being treated for their injuries.

Michael and both his daughters were found dead inside the house, believed to be from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said.

State prosecutors alleged that Sulpizio intended to lure her neighbors to the house so Michael, her husband, could kill them. Sheriff Grinnell said his deputies ensured that did not happen and saved the neighbors' lives.

Sulpizio was not remorseful, Sheriff Grinnell said. He described her as "joyful." She was arrested with Deputy Link's handcuffs, he said.

As Deputy Link was inside the home, unable to get out, his bodywork camera remained on – facing the ceiling – but captured the audio around him, including those inside the house and the deputies outside eagerly trying to rescue him.