Will woman arrested in deadly 'ambush' of Florida deputies be fit to stand trial?

The Florida woman accused of orchestrating an attack on Lake County Sheriff’s deputies appeared in court Tuesday, wearing a garment designed to protect her from self-harm.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated that Julie Ann Sulpizio, her husband, and her two daughters believed God directed them to stage the attack. Authorities are still investigating the family's background and the duration of their planning.

RELATED | Woman accused in deadly 'ambush' shooting of Lake County deputy denied bond, plans to hire private attorney

Sulpizio's daughters, Savannah, 23, and Cheyenne, 22, who were involved in the shooting, were adopted by her husband, Michael, 49. They were located dead inside the home with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Both Julie and Michael had been married previously.

Michael's ex-wife told FOX 35 News that she had not seen him in ten years and did not wish to be interviewed on camera. She expressed sadness over recent events and concern for the children she shares with Michael.

RELATED | Florida woman arrested in deadly ambush shooting of Lake County deputy; claimed to work for 'God'

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell revealed that the Sulpizios had isolated themselves from family and society, stockpiling weapons and engaging in conspiracy theories. Julie Sulpizio was transferred to a different detention facility on Tuesday, a common practice in high-profile cases, and placed in protective custody.

During her initial court appearance, Sulpizio wore a "strapless anti-suicide smock." Detective Josh Mercer of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office noted that Sulpizio did not seem to comprehend the deaths of her family members, believing they were "free and in heaven now."

Before her arrest, Sulpizio was evaluated at a mental health facility under Florida's Baker Act, raising questions about her fitness to stand trial.

In Florida, an insanity plea acknowledges the act but claims a lack of liability due to mental illness. Former Chief Judge Belvin Perry expects Sulpizio’s attorney to pursue this defense, emphasizing that the case hinges on her mental state at the time of the crime.

RELATED | Who is Julie Ann Sulpizio? Woman arrested in deadly 'ambush' of Florida deputies

"Even if a person suffers from a neuro defect, as long as they know the difference between right and wrong, then they can be held liable for their actions," he said.

Sulpizio faces 12 charges, including seven counts of attempted murder, four counts of battery, and one count of first-degree premeditated murder for the killing of Master Deputy Bradley Link.

"We used Master Deputy Link’s handcuffs and his patrol unit to transport her to the jail," Sheriff Grinnell said during a news conference on Monday.

The state has three weeks to convene a grand jury, followed by a 45-day period for the State Attorney to decide on pursuing the death penalty. Sulpizio's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 3, when she will be arraigned and enter a plea. The decision on an insanity defense will not be made at this hearing.

"When I tell you this agency is hurting, we’re hurting," said Sheriff Grinnell. "But we’re going to get through this."