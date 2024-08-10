Lake County Deputy Bradley Link funeral live: How to watch

Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link will be remembered, honored, and laid to rest during a celebration of life and memorial service on Saturday morning.

FOX 35's coverage began at 10:30 a.m. The funeral service is expected to start at 11 a.m. You can watch the service live on FOX 35, FOX35Orlando.com/live, in the FOX 35 News app, on FOX Local, or in the video player above.

The service is being held at Real Life Christian Church in Clermont, Florida.

Deputy Link was shot and killed last week while responding to a disturbance call in Eustis, Florida. Two other Lake County deputies were also hurt – and are recovering.

Master Deputy Bradley Link Funeral: Order of Speakers

Brief opening by Dr. Joshua Douglas, Chaplain for Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Welcoming and opening prayer by Pastor Justin Miller, Lead Pastor for Real Life Christian Church

Deputy Sheriff Matt Layman, Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Mrs. Brittany Link, widow of Master Deputy Bradley Link

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell

Folded flag collection by the US Army

Video Tribute

Message by Pastor Justin Miller

Closing remarks and closing prayer by Dr. Joshua Douglas

Following the indoor ceremony, there will be an outdoor ceremony.

He was remembered as a husband, a dutiful son, brother, a "humble hero," a veteran, and a leader.