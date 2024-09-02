Lake County deputy Stefano Gargano released from hospital, month after 'ambush' shooting

article

Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Stefano Gargano has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home with family – one month after he and other deputies were shot during an ambush attack, FOX 35 has learned.

Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano, 28, was released from HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35. Several first responders were reportedly on hand to mark and support the milestone in the deputy's recovery.

It comes one month after he and another deputy, Sheriff Harold Howell, were shot while attempting to rescue Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was fatally shot during an "ambush" attack while responding to a call at a Eustis home.

Deputy Gargano was shot multiple times, officials said, and underwent at least five surgeries over the last month. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputy Howell was released from the hospital in early August. Master Deputy Link was shot and became trapped inside the home. He later died at the hospital.

Lake County Deputy Harold released from the hospital.

The Aug. 2. incident began as a disturbance call at a neighbor's home after a woman – later identified as Julie Sulpizio – was allegedly harassing and physically attacking a neighbor. That investigation led them to Sulpizio's home, initially over concerns for her husband's safety or a possible home invasion.

Master Deputy Link, who was ending his shift, responded and went into the house, where he was shot in the back, Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell said. He fired all of the bullets from his gun at his alleged attackers and seemingly attempted to reach for his radio, but was unable to, Sheriff Grinnell said.

Deputies Gargano and Howell – part of a rescue unit – attempted to enter the house to rescue Deputy Link, where they were met with a "hail of gunfire," Sheriff Grinnell said. Gargano and Howell were shot and taken to the hospital.

Three people inside the home – Michael Sulpizio, Julie's husband, and his two daughters, Savannah Sulpizio, 23, and Cheyenne Sulpizio, 22 – were found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said.

Julie Sulpizio has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Deputy Link, seven counts of attempted murder, felony battery/strangulation, battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors have not yet indicated whether they'll seek the death penalty against Sulpizio, though it is a death penalty-eligible case.

According to Sheriff Grinnel and the arrest affidavit, Julie Sulpizio who also went by "Helen," believed she worked for God and had a divine order to eliminate people she deemed bad. She allegedly intended to kill her neighbors and was trying to lure them to her house, officials said.

Stockpiles of guns, ammunition, and ready-to-eat meals were found in the house, as well as anti-government propaganda, Sheriff Grinnell said.

Remember Lake County Deputy Bradley Link

Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link was remembered as a living angel, a loving husband, a "humble hero," a "dutiful" son, a brother, and a veteran.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link died in a shooting in Lake County (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Hundreds gathered at Real Life Christian Church in Clermont, Florida, on Saturday to remember Deputy Link. Several people spoke about Deputy Bradley's life, including his wife, Mrs. Brittany Link; Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell; and two of his colleagues.