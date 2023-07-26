Gaylord Palms brings Christmas classic to life with giant ice sculptures for return of 'ICE!'

"Isn't there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?"

Gaylord Palms Resort does – and they're celebrating Christmas early this year with a frosty announcement. "ICE!" is back in 2023 with the celebration of A Charlie Brown Christmas!

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts crew will be brought to life and carved from 2 million pounds of ice this holiday season at the Kissimmee resort, Gaylord Palms said in a press release this week. The 20,000-square-foot attraction will run from November 17 to January 3, 2024.

Guests will be able to walk through a winter wonderland kept at 9° – don't worry, guests get Gaylord Palms' blue parkas to keep warm inside! – full of your favorite Charlie Brown characters like Lucy, Sally, Linus and Peppermint Patty, carved out of 6,700 blocks of ice.

"We’re so pleased to bring this Central Florida holiday tradition back for our guests in 2023," Gaylord Palms General Manager Johann Krieger said in a press release. "Since debuting here in 2003, ICE! has become a one-of-a-kind attraction for our guests, and one of our most popular events of the year."

Image 1 of 28 ▼ Photo: Gaylord Palms Resort

A Charlie Brown Christmas was last brought to life at Gaylord Palms in 2016. Last year, the resort featured Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

In addition to roaming through the colorful display of work from world-renowned carvers, guests can ride down two-story ice slides and see live sculpting demonstrations. There's also a separate area dedicated to a Nativity scene carved in ice. Other happenings at "ICE!" include acrobatic acts, light shows, carolers, snowball fights, escape rooms, scavenger hunts, gingerbread house decorating opportunities, holiday shops and of course, over 100 Christmas trees on display.

Tickets for "ICE!" must be purchased online and in advance. The resort does not sell tickets at the door or box office. Tickets start at $32.99 for adults and $22.99 for children. The attraction is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but your ticket will be reserved for a specific time. There are no time limits once you're already inside.

There are also bundle packages available so you can get all your Christmas fun for one price.

Click here for more details about "ICE!" and other holiday events at Gaylord Palms Resort in 2023.