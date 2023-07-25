Universal Orlando unveils exclusive Passholder menu including sushi burrito, stuffed French toast

If you're a Universal Orlando Resort Passholder, you're in luck! A brand new food menu just dropped, but you have to be a member to sink your teeth into it.

To celebrate Passholder Appreciation Days, guests will have the opportunity to explore Universal like a pro – and yes, that includes eats. From August 15 to September 30, Passholders can enjoy more than a dozen exclusive menu items throughout Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk.

Here's a look at some of the menu items up for grabs:

Islands of Adventure : Wagyu Beef Sliders at Confisco Grille, Zucchini Fritters at Mythos Restaurant and Plant-Based Fettucine Alfredo at Café 4

Universal Studios : Lobster Mac & Cheese at Lombard’s Landing and The "Maloney Stack" at Finnegan’s

Universal Volcano Bay : Island Chicken Pancit Bowl at Wakawawai

Universal CityWalk: Guava Cheese at Voodoo Doughnut, Avocado Toast Burger at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Crab Enchiladas at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, Peaches & Cream Stuffed French Toast at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, Sushi Burrito at Cowfish and more

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The "Maloney Stack" at Finnegan’s. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Passholders can also enjoy select attractions and venues throughout the park during the after-hours party.

There are also discounts available on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas and Premium Seating and more. There's also a 45% discount on select rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels.

Reservations for Passholder Appreciation Days are at capacity.

Click here for more information on Universal Orlando's website.