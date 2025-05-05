Orlando weather: Strong storms could bring Central Florida heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds

The Brief Monday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day, with strong to severe storms expected across Central Florida. Hazards include hail, gusty winds, and even a stray tornado.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Monday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as we're tracking a stormy afternoon across Central Florida, with several severe storms possible east of Interstate 4.

Rain and storms could affect school pickup, the evening commute, and dinnertime plans, so it’s a good idea to stay weather-aware.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

When will storms arrive?

Timeline:

The best chances of rain will be from roughly between 2 p.m to 8 p.m. A few strong storms will be possible, mainly for areas along and southeast of the I-4 corridor.

The FOX 35 Weather Impact Day will end around sunset, when storms taper off for the night.

Severe storm threat

Weather impacts could include gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and the low risk of a few rotating storms.

What will the weather look like tonight?

As the sun sets this evening, our rain and storm chances will gradually wind down. As we dry things out, skies will turn mostly clear. It will remain mild and muggy overnight as well with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Hot temperatures and daily rounds of rain stick with us for what will essentially be the rest of the work week. Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 90-degrees for highs.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms can be expected most afternoons through Friday. Higher and more significant chances of showers and storms will take shape for the Mother's Day weekend.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35