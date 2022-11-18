Grinch-inspired ICE! exhibit at Gaylord Palms opens Friday

article

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch – but you sure look good in ice!

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular holiday exhibit ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee on Friday. This year's theme is based on the Dr. Seuss Christmas classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" which is the first time it has been featured at the Gaylord Palms Resort holiday event.

The story follows The Grinch's journey from his mountaintop cave to ruin Christmas for the residents of Who-ville, only to find the true meaning of the season in the end.

Dozens of ice carvers from Harbin, China arrived in Central Florida last month to begin building the annual ICE! exhibit, which takes 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice to create the elaborate, 20,000-square-foot frozen attraction. Guests will walk through 10 different scenes from the Grinch story, encountering ice statues of The Grinch, his dog Max, and the residents of Who-ville.

MORE CHILLY FUN: Snowcat Ridge: Florida snow park now open for 2022 season

The sculptures start off as a big block of ice – some clear and some colorful – before being transformed into a Grinch-inspired work of art. The artists use different tools including chainsaws and picks to get the job done.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ (Doug Scaletta, photographer)

Once you enter the exhibit, guests will be handed a blue parka and walk through a variety of rooms that tell the story of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" To keep the displays from melting, the temperature inside is kept at a very chilly 9-degrees! Gloves and scarves are recommended.

MORE NEWS: Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday

In addition to seeing characters from the classic Dr. Seuss tale, guests can also take rides down two-story-tall ice slides, explore ice tunnels and arches, and visit Carver’s Showcase to see live sculpting demonstrations. The ICE! experience concludes in a separate area dedicated to a Nativity scene, carved and shaped in a dramatic display of crystal-clear ice.

Families can also check out new live stage shows this year, including the Cirque: Spirit of Christmas stage show, which features acrobats performing incredible tricks and stunts, and Journey of the Three Kings, that honors the date Jesus was visited by the Three Wise Men.

And you can't miss the dazzling holiday decorations throughout the Gaylord Palms Resort, including more than 3 million lights, elaborately themed Christmas trees, and miles of garland.

ICE! runs from Nov. 18, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets start at $39.00 per person. You can find more information HERE.