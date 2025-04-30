Teacher cuts loom in Orange County as enrollment drops, budget takes $28M hit

The Brief Orange County Public Schools may cut hundreds of teaching positions due to a projected loss of 3,100 students and a $28 million funding shortfall. The district is urging affected teachers to apply for other openings, but placement isn’t guaranteed. Leaders blame Florida’s expanding voucher program for worsening the crisis and say reforms are urgently needed.



Orange County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News that it had to cut teaching positions because of anticipated student enrollment dips.

‘Decline in enrollment means a decline in funding’

What we know:

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) is preparing to cut teaching positions in response to a projected enrollment decline of approximately 3,100 students for the next academic year.

Fewer students mean less state funding, and district officials estimate a potential $28 million budget shortfall. As a result, hundreds of teachers have reportedly received non-reappointment notices, according to the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association (OCCTA).

While OCPS has around 450 to 500 current vacancies, teachers facing job loss are being encouraged to apply for open roles at other schools. However, placement is not guaranteed.

What we don't know:

The exact number of teachers who received non-reappointment letters has not been confirmed. It's also unclear how many of those educators will ultimately find new positions within the district.

There is uncertainty over whether efforts to reverse enrollment trends—such as partnering with a recruitment firm—will be effective. The long-term impact of these staffing changes on class sizes and school quality also remains to be seen.

The backstory:

Enrollment has been steadily declining in Orange County, in part due to Florida’s expanded school voucher program. The program allows families to use public funds to send their children to private or charter schools, drawing students — and the associated per-student funding — away from public campuses.

Union leaders and some school board members argue the voucher system is contributing to the budget crisis by pulling students from traditional schools without adjusting funding formulas to account for the shift.

Big picture view:

This staffing crisis highlights a broader struggle facing public education systems across Florida and the country: how to maintain stable operations and staffing in the face of shrinking enrollment and shifting education policy. With more families exploring alternative education options, public schools are forced to navigate funding cuts that could jeopardize staffing and programming.

The issue also raises questions about the sustainability of public education funding models that are tightly tethered to fluctuating student headcounts.

What they're saying:

The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association estimates hundreds of teachers are now looking for a new job. District leaders say they had to cut positions because they're expecting fewer students next year.

"Decline in enrollment means a decline in funding from the state, which means we don't have the budget for as many teachers," said Orange County School Board Member Stephanie Vanos.

The district is projecting roughly 3,100 fewer students next year. Fewer students means less money from the state to people. In a previous FOX 35 report, the district estimated this could lead to a $28 million shortfall.

"That is a budget hit. We get paid per student and 3,100 students is a considerable amount of money to deal with within the budget cycle," said Scott Howat, OCPS.

The district estimates it has between 450 to 500 current vacancies. OCPS said teachers in limbo are the hiring priority and union leaders say they plan to hold OCPS accountable.

"We need to take care of our people first and ensure they have placement in the district," said Clinton McCraken, OCCTA.

The union and some school board members blame the state voucher program for creating this problem. They fear if things don't change, OCPS will have this same conversation next year, but it could be worse.

"We can't leave this voucher program unchecked. There needs to be limits," said Vanos.

What's next:

The union said it appears teachers were cut at schools where they anticipate the biggest drops in enrollment. The district said teachers on the chopping block can interview at other schools where they may have vacancies. However, there is no guarantee of placement.

The district also recently approved working with a company to try to recruit students back to OCPS If enrollment numbers go up, funding would return, and the district could pay for more teachers.

