Disney launches new Florida ticket deal for residents this summer

What is the Florida Resident Summer Magic Ticket?

What we know:

The new offer is called the Florida Resident Summer Magic Tickets.

Disney shared the news on its website on Friday.

With the Florida Resident Summer Magic Tickets, locals can purchase tickets to enjoy four days of theme park fun for $60 per day, a total of $240.

A specially-priced two-day or three-day ticket is also available. A two-day ticket is available for $105 per day, a total of $210. A three-day ticket is available for $75 per day, a total of $225.

A Summer Magic Ticket that includes the park hopper option, water parks and sports option or park hopper plus option is also available.

When can residents purchase the new tickets?

Timeline:

Florida residents will be able to purchase the new tickets beginning May 6.

The tickets will be valid from May 18 through September 27, with no backout days.

How can residents purchase the new tickets?

What you can do:

Walt Disney World will sell the new tickets on their website.

Disney leaders said reservations are limited and subject to the availability of reservations allocated to this ticket, as determined by Disney and park capacity.

This ticket is valid for one theme park per day, and theme park reservations are required and are subject to availability.

Those who wish to purchase tickets can click here.

