A new $2 billion Disney-sized theme park is in the works – but it's not coming to Florida

A new Disney-sized theme park is in the works, but it's not coming to Florida.

American Heartland announced Wednesday a $2 billion theme park is coming soon to Oklahoma – and it's "unlike anything else in the region," according to a press release.

The American Heartland Theme Park will be located along Route 66 in northeast Oklahoma. The 1,000-acre development, which includes a 125-acre theme park, 300-room hotel and indoor water park, is slated to open in two phases – the first in spring 2025 and the second in 2026.

Photo: American Heartland Theme Park

The theme park is just a bit bigger than Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, which stands at 107 acres, and California's Disneyland, which is about 100 acres, according to the press release.

There's also plans for a 320-acre RV park and campground, which would be the largest campground in the central U.S.

Photo: American Heartland Theme Park

"Oklahoma is excited to welcome American Heartland Theme Park and Resort," said Oklahoma Rep. Rusty Cornwell. "Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer."

The park boasts an "Americana-themed environment" with rides, live shows, attractions, waterways and of course, food and drinks. Inside the theme park, guests can find six "distinctly American" lands which will allow guests to discover the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

Oklahoma Rep. Micheal Bergstrom said the $2 billion investment would create over 4,000 jobs and introduce a new category of entertainment into the region.

Photo: American Heartland Theme Park

"Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state even further," he said. "Since tourism is a doorway to economic development, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will draw new businesses not only to the surrounding area but also throughout the region and state."

The park will be designed by former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers, along with design firms THG, FORREC and Cunningham, which all have prior experience working with Disney Parks, Universal Studios and Six Flags.

"The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a can’t-miss destination for families around the world," said Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland and Three Ponies.