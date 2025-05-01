Orlando Lockheed Martin workers strike over pay, labor practices

The Brief More than 900 UAW members in Orlando and Denver have gone on strike against Lockheed Martin, citing unfair labor practices and inadequate wage proposals. The union says workers face decades-long pay progression while the company reports billions in taxpayer-funded profits.



Members of the United Auto Workers union (UAW) have gone on strike at the Lockheed Martin facility in Orlando, Florida, citing what they describe as unfair labor practices and a failure to reach a fair economic agreement with the defense contractor.

Lockheed Martin workers at the Denver, Colorado facility have also gone on strike, with more than 900 company employees refusing to work between the two facilities.

Why have UAW union members gone on strike?

What we know:

The walkout, involving members of UAW Local 788 in Orlando and Local 766 in Denver, follows months of negotiations between the union and Lockheed Martin.

The union claims the company’s latest contract offer includes a slow wage progression schedule, low starting wages, and the exclusion of Veterans Day as a paid holiday.

By the numbers:

Lockheed Martin, the largest U.S. defense contractor by revenue, reported $1.7 billion in profits during the first quarter of 2025 and nearly $24 billion in profits over the past three years.

According to union representatives, more than 80% of Lockheed’s hourly workforce under the proposed contract would remain in a wage progression that could take 16 to 23 years to reach top pay in most job classifications. The offer also includes a starting wage of $15 per hour, which union leaders argue is insufficient given the company’s financial performance and federal funding.

Lockheed Martin employees and UAW members striking outside the Orlando facility | 5/1/2025

"We are standing together in solidarity"

What they're saying:

"Lockheed’s workers have to wait years and even decades before seeing a comfortable standard of living, while its executives are swimming in taxpayer dollars," said UAW Region 4 Director Brandon Campbell.

UAW Region 8 Director Tim Smith said union members voted 99.3% in favor of authorizing the strike. "We are standing together in solidarity and we will have each other’s backs until we get a fair contract," Smith said.

Lockheed Martin's response

The other side:

FOX 35 News reached out to Lockheed Martin for a statement regarding the strike.

"We value our employees and their expertise and look forward to reaching a fair labor agreement for both sides. Our employees perform important work for our customers and the nation through their work supporting programs critical to our national security", a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the strike will impact operations at Lockheed Martin’s affected sites.

