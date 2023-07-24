Popular indoor water park, resort chooses Florida for its biggest location yet

Florida is about to get a brand new indoor water park and resort – and it's the chain's biggest location yet.

Great Wolf Lodge is opening its 21st and largest resort yet in Naples, and it's expected to open in spring or summer of 2024, according to its website. The resort will sit on 20 acres and will feature 500 suites, plus a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park.

It'll be located near the Interstate-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

In addition to an indoor water park that's open year-round, Great Wolf Lodge's Naples location will also have an adventure park, event spaces, daily events and good eats for the whole family.

The facility broke ground on the Naples location recently, and the company said it'll take about 18 to 24 months to build.