Florida severe weather: School districts canceling classes or suspending activities due to storm forecast

With the threat of severe weather impacting Florida this week, some districts are either canceling classes or suspending after-school activities.

A powerful cold front is forecast to move through the state, bringing heavy rain, intense and damaging winds, frequent lightning, and the possibility of a tornado. FOX 35 has declared Tuesday a Storm Alert Day because of the severe weather threat.

Marion County Public Schools announced it will be closing schools on Tuesday, Jan. 9, while Osceola County Public Schools said all after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities have been canceled. Osceola County said the Extended Day and the 21st Century program will run normally.

A complete list of counties can be seen below. We will continue to update this list if needed, so check back for any changes.

ALACHUA COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

BREVARD COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

DIXIE COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

FLAGLER COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

GILCHRIST COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

LAKE COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but the school district said it will follow its Wednesday early-dismissal schedule on Tuesday. Additionally, all after-school activities, games, and night-school classes are canceled.

LEVY COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

MARION COUNTY:

Classes CANCELED for Tuesday, Jan. 9

ORANGE COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

OSCEOLA COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but all after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities have been CANCELED.

SEMINOLE COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

SUMTER COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

VOLUSIA COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

The front is expected to move from west to east on Tuesday, first impacting the Gainesville and Ocala areas before expanding across much of Central Florida. The Orlando metropolitan area can expect severe weather between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

