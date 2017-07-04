Cpr training sought in high schools
A Democratic senator wants to require high-school students to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Changes coming after security breach at Spruce Creek HS
The Volusia County School District has announced some big security changes after a homeless man trespassed onto the Spruce Creek High School campus and even entered a classroom.
Brevard County teachers are getting a pay raise
After a lengthy negotiation, the Brevard Federation of Teachers say they have reached an agreement with the Brevard County School District on pay raises. This comes after months of teacher protests and transfers.
Authorities investigate how man trespassed onto school grounds
Authorities have released body camera video of a deputy questioning a man about why and how he wandered onto the campus at Spruce Creek High School. Deputies said Derek Marlow, 51, was intoxicated when he walked onto campus and found his way inside an unoccupied classroom.
Students at Park Maitland collect donations, raise more than $1,500 for Bahamas relief
Students at Park Maitland School recently collected more than 1,200 items and more than $1,500 to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Teacher dismissed after students Google past
An original background check for a charter school teacher came back clean. However, a Google search by his students revealed some background information that Cornerstone Charter Academy teacher Chris Dalland did not divulge to his employer, according to the school.
Environmentally-focused STEM school coming to Lake County
Lake County Schools wants to build a new school that the school board says will be unlike any other school in the state and will help with all the growth happening in the southern portion of the county.
Public weighing in on new federal education law
Booing DeVos
State legislative session ends
