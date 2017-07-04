Brevard County teachers are getting a pay raise
After a lengthy negotiation, the Brevard Federation of Teachers say they have reached an agreement with the Brevard County School District on pay raises. This comes after months of teacher protests and transfers.

Authorities investigate how man trespassed onto school grounds
Authorities have released body camera video of a deputy questioning a man about why and how he wandered onto the campus at Spruce Creek High School. Deputies said Derek Marlow, 51, was intoxicated when he walked onto campus and found his way inside an unoccupied classroom.

Teacher dismissed after students Google past
An original background check for a charter school teacher came back clean. However, a Google search by his students revealed some background information that Cornerstone Charter Academy teacher Chris Dalland did not divulge to his employer, according to the school.