Palm Bay adds fence funding after parents raise park safety concerns

Concerns from parents about the safety of a newly opened playground at Fred Poppe Park in Palm Bay have led to swift action by city officials.

What we know:

The park, designed to be inclusive for children of all abilities, sits directly beside a pond and originally lacked any fencing. Families with special needs children, particularly those with autism, expressed fear about the risk of drowning. Days after those concerns were raised in media reports, the Palm Bay City Council added funding for a fence to the city’s budget.

What we don't know:

While the budget now includes a line item for the fence, it remains unclear when construction will begin or when the fence will be completed. City officials have not provided a specific timeline for installation, and until then, the pond continues to pose a potential risk.

The backstory:

Families with special-needs children had reportedly been advocating for years for a safety fence at the playground, sending emails and messages to city leaders without response.

The issue gained traction only after FOX 35 aired a segment spotlighting the danger. The playground was meant to be a welcoming, inclusive space—yet its proximity to water created immediate anxiety for families of children who are nonverbal or prone to wandering, both common in autism spectrum disorders.

Local perspective:

According to the Autism Society of Florida, drowning is the leading cause of death among autistic children, with Florida ranking highest nationally in child drownings. For local families, the fence isn’t just a convenience—it’s a matter of life and death. The park’s design, while inclusive in intent, lacked the critical safety element necessary for truly inclusive access. The new funding signals a shift in city priorities to better reflect the needs of all its residents.

Why you should care:

Parents FOX 35 interviewed earlier this week expressed concerns.

"Seeing this is extremely scary, especially since it’s supposed to be an inclusive playground," said Abby Schell, a parent of nonverbal children with autism.

"Having the water so close to the playground, I wouldn’t bring my children here," echoed parent Kailyn Meek.

Following FOX 35's report, we learned that funding has been allocated for a fence.

"After yesterday’s meeting, now there is a line item for a fence," confirmed Palm Bay City Council Member Chandler Langevin. "We built this beautiful park. It’s specific for the special needs children of our community, but it’s right next to what I would call a water obstacle."

It was a different tune when FOX 35 returned to the park on Friday to solicit feedback about funding for a fence.

"Having a fence — I’m very grateful, and that makes me feel safe about this park," said Amanda Dolan, who returned later in the week feeling more reassured. "When we’re here and that fence is here, I know he’s safe—definitely a good thing."

