Orlando International Airport says severe weather may impact flights, baggage delivery

Severe weather is expected to thrash Central Florida on Tuesday, which could impact operations at Orlando International Airport.

MCO shared a message on social media on Tuesday morning, reminding travelers that weather conditions could impact flights and baggage delivery.

Passengers are urged to check with their airline directly for any updates in regard to their flights.

As of 11:52 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said there's a departure delay at MCO. The average delay time is 75 minutes, and it's continuing to increase due to weather. The airport remains open at this time.

Click here to check MCO's status throughout the day.

LATEST WEATHER NEWS :

Florida Storm Tracker - Radar Weather Maps

You can track the storms with us. Head over to FOX35Orlando.com/weather or visit the "FOX 35 Storm Tracker Weather Radar & Maps" section in the FOX 35 News app to see updated radar maps for several Central Florida counties.

Stay connected with FOX 35