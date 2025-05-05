32 rescued from sinking luxury yacht off Monument Island in Florida: officials
MIAMI, Fla. - Nearly three dozen people were rescued from a sinking luxury yacht near Monument Island in South Florida over the weekend, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
What we know:
Officials said the 63-foot vessel began taking on water around 5 p.m. Saturday.
A Coast Guard crew from Miami Beach, along with other responding agencies, rescued 32 people from the yacht. No injuries were reported.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led the yacht to sink.
As of Saturday, Coast Guard crews were working to recover the yacht from the water and it did not pose a hazard to other boaters.
This story was written based on information shared by the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast on X on May 3, 2025.