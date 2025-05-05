Expand / Collapse search

32 rescued from sinking luxury yacht off Monument Island in Florida: officials

By
Published  May 5, 2025 9:29am EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

32 rescued after luxury yacht sinks in Miami: officials

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew, along with partner agencies, responded to a 63-foot vessel taking on water near Monument Island around 5 p.m. on Saturday. They rescued 32 people with no reported injuries.

MIAMI, Fla. - Nearly three dozen people were rescued from a sinking luxury yacht near Monument Island in South Florida over the weekend, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

What we know:

Officials said the 63-foot vessel began taking on water around 5 p.m. Saturday. 

A Coast Guard crew from Miami Beach, along with other responding agencies, rescued 32 people from the yacht. No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 4

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led the yacht to sink. 

As of Saturday, Coast Guard crews were working to recover the yacht from the water and it did not pose a hazard to other boaters. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast on X on May 3, 2025. 

