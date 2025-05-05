32 rescued from sinking luxury yacht off Monument Island in Florida: officials

The Brief A U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew, along with partner agencies, responded to a 63-foot vessel taking on water near Monument Island around 5 p.m. on Saturday. They rescued 32 people with no reported injuries.



Nearly three dozen people were rescued from a sinking luxury yacht near Monument Island in South Florida over the weekend, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

What we know:

Officials said the 63-foot vessel began taking on water around 5 p.m. Saturday.

A Coast Guard crew from Miami Beach, along with other responding agencies, rescued 32 people from the yacht. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led the yacht to sink.

As of Saturday, Coast Guard crews were working to recover the yacht from the water and it did not pose a hazard to other boaters.

