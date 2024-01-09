Central Florida weather today: County-by-county look at what to expect as storms move through
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day in Central Florida.
A powerful line of storms is expected to cross the region on Tuesday, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and the possibility of small hail and tornadoes.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 49 counties across the state. That includes Alachua, Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia, among others. Here's the full list:
Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Seminole, Sumter, St. Johns, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.
It might be a good idea to have a plan for the afternoon hours and multiple ways to receive weather warnings, like our FOX 35 Storm Team Weather Alert app and the reliable NOAA weather radio.
TUESDAY FORECAST: Severe storms may bring tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning to Central Florida
LIVE UPDATES: Powerful storms could bring tornadoes, damaging winds to Central Florida Tuesday
OUTLOOK: How long will the rain last? Here's a 7-day forecast
Here's a county-by-county look at what to expect, when the worst weather will be and how much rain is expected to fall:
Orange County weather forecast
Osceola County weather forecast
Seminole County weather forecast
Marion County weather forecast
Sumter County weather forecast
Lake County weather forecast
Flagler County weather forecast
Brevard County weather forecast
Volusia County weather forecast
Florida Storm Tracker: Radar Weather Maps
You can track the storms with us. Head over to FOX35Orlando.com/weather or visit the "FOX 35 Storm Tracker Weather Radar & Maps" section in the FOX 35 News app to see updated radar maps for several Central Florida counties.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images