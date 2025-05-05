Jessie Kirk murder: Death penalty sought against suspect

The Brief David Barber, the 35-year-old man accused of killing a 72-year-old Titusville woman, could face the death penalty if convicted of her murder. State Attorney William Scheiner intends to seek the death penalty against Barber, according to court documents filed last week in Brevard County. The filing cited several aggravating factors for seeking capital punishment, including that the murder was allegedly done for financial gain and that it was carried out in a "cold, calculated and premeditated manner."



The man accused of killing a beloved Titusville woman in March could face the death penalty if convicted, officials announced Monday.

New details:

In a news release, officials said State Attorney William Scheiner intends to pursue capital punishment for 35-year-old David Barber, who is charged with kidnapping and murdering 72-year-old Jessie Kirk.

According to Brevard County court records, prosecutors filed a formal notice of intent to seek the death penalty on May 2.

The filing cited several aggravating factors, including that Kirk's murder was allegedly committed for financial gain, that it was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel," and that it was carried out in a "cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification."

The backstory:

On March 4, at around 9 a.m., Jessie Kirk, 72, was reported missing by a friend after she did not show up for her usual morning walk along S. Washington Avenue in Titusville – a departure from her routine.

Kirk was later found dead under suspicious circumstances in Titusville. Police quickly identified Barber as a suspect.

Pictured: Jessie Kirk (left) and David Barber (right)

Authorities said Barber had recent, significant burns on his body, which were noteworthy, because Kirk's burned SUV Lincoln Navigator was located in Orange County near State Road 520 and State Road 50 in the afternoon she was reported missing. Not long after, Kirk’s body was also discovered near Haulover Canal, prompting further investigation.

In April, a grand jury indicted Barber on a first-degree premeditated murder charge, a capital felony. Other charges include kidnapping, arson, abuse of a dead human body, grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, petit theft, and two counts of evidence tampering.

What we don't know:

Several questions remain unanswered in the case. Authorities have yet to publicly reveal a motive or details about the relationship — if any — between Barber and Kirk.

The specific circumstances of each charge, particularly the arson and evidence-tampering allegations, have not been outlined publicly.

Who was Jessie Kirk?

Kirk, a well-loved community member in Titusville, was active in local philanthropy and known for growing sunflowers and vegetables, which she donated to those in need. She and her late husband were both celebrated for their community contributions.

