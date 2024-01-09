Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM EST, Flagler County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM EST, Lake County, Orange County, Volusia County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:21 PM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Lake County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM EST, Polk County, Sumter County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:15 PM EST until TUE 9:00 PM EST, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM EST, Orange County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County

Nearly 80,000 without power in Florida amid severe weather threat: Track outages near you

Nearly 80,000 Florida residents are without power on Tuesday as a powerful line of storms makes its way across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday afternoon. 

"Florida’s utility providers pre-positioned crews across the state to respond and are actively working to restore power where it is safe to do so," DeSantis said. "The Florida Department of Transportation continues to coordinate with Florida utility providers, counties, and municipalities on roadway conditions to ensure roadways are cleared with power restoration in mind."

Earlier on Tuesday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 49 counties amid the severe weather threat. 

According to PowerOutage.us, over 77.000 people are without power in Florida as of about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The majority of these customers are in the Panhandle region. 

How to know if I've lost power during the storm?

We have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida at the bottom of this article. Direct links can be found below: 

The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida: 

Clay Electric Power Outages

Duke Energy Power Outages Map 

Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map

Kissimmee Utility Authority Power Outages Map

Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outages Map 

SECO Energy Power Outages Map

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

You can track the storms with us. Head over to FOX35Orlando.com/weather or visit the "FOX 35 Storm Tracker Weather Radar & Maps" section in the FOX 35 News app to see updated radar maps for several Central Florida counties.

 

