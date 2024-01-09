Nearly 80,000 without power in Florida amid severe weather threat: Track outages near you
Nearly 80,000 Florida residents are without power on Tuesday as a powerful line of storms makes its way across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday afternoon.
"Florida’s utility providers pre-positioned crews across the state to respond and are actively working to restore power where it is safe to do so," DeSantis said. "The Florida Department of Transportation continues to coordinate with Florida utility providers, counties, and municipalities on roadway conditions to ensure roadways are cleared with power restoration in mind."
Earlier on Tuesday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 49 counties amid the severe weather threat.
According to PowerOutage.us, over 77.000 people are without power in Florida as of about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The majority of these customers are in the Panhandle region.
How to know if I've lost power during the storm?
We have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida at the bottom of this article. Direct links can be found below:
- Central Florida Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
- Clay Electric Outage Map
- Duke Energy Power Outages Map
- FPL Power Outages Map
- Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map
- Kissimmee Utility Authority
- Ocala Electric Power Outages Map
- SECO Energy Power Outages Map
- Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
- Tampa Electric Power Outages Map
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida:
You can track the storms with us. Head over to FOX35Orlando.com/weather or visit the "FOX 35 Storm Tracker Weather Radar & Maps" section in the FOX 35 News app to see updated radar maps for several Central Florida counties.
