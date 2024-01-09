Live updates: Severe weather, storms could bring tornadoes, damaging winds to Central Florida Tuesday

Stream FOX 35 News

A powerful line of storms is expected to move across Central Florida on this FOX 35 Storm Alert Day, bringing the potential for a few, possibly strong tornadoes and damaging winds. Heavy rain, lightning and small hail are also possible.

The severe weather is expected to arrive in the Gainesville area starting at 2 p.m. before moving south to Orlando at 4 p.m. and into Brevard County at 6 p.m.

FOX 35 News will continue to monitor the inclement weather and will provide live updates below:

11:48 a.m. | TORNADO WATCH EXPANDS EAST: Alachua and Flagler counties are now under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. This includes the cities of Gainesville, Palm Coast and Bunnell.

11:32 a.m. | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in 49 counties across the state in preparation for severe weather expected to thrash the region. Counties included in the executive order are:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Seminole, Sumter, St. Johns, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

8:42 a.m. | Brevard Public Schools have canceled all after-school activities, athletics, and extracurriculars for Tuesday, the school district announced in a statement. After-school care will remain open and operate on a normal schedule.

7:24 a.m. | A Tornado Watch has expanded east into parts of the Gainesville (FOX 51 WOGX) viewing area. This watch will continue until 2 p.m. but, could remain in place a bit beyond 2 p.m. dependent on storm motion/forward speed.

