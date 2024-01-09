Weather in Orlando this weekend: How long will the rain last? Here's a 7-day forecast

Tuesday has been dubbed a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as a powerful line of storms is forecast to move through the region. The rain is expected to clear out by Wednesday, but could come back later in the week.

Warmer temps on Tuesday will make way for cooler, drier air moving into the region at night, followed by lows dipping into the 40s and 50s with gusty breezes. On Wednesday, highs will settle in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

There's another opportunity on Friday for storms and showers, with chances at 50%+.

Looking into the weekend, Central Florida can expect mixed skies and cool temps in the 60s. By the end of the weekend, lows will drop back into the 40s.

