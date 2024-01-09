What is the difference between a tornado watch and warning? What to know as severe weather slams Florida

Stream FOX 35 News:

Tuesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as a powerful line of storms threatens much of the region.

Damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning are possible, along with strong tornadoes and small hail.

A tornado watch has been issued for much of Central Flroida, including the Orlando and Tampa metros, until 9 p.m. Tuesday. But what does that mean?

Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

FOX 35 STORM TEAM COVERAGE :

Is there going to be a tornado today?

The FOX 35 Storm Team said damaging winds and a few tornadoes, possibly strong ones, are among the marquee threats of Tuesday's weather event.

What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Tornado watch:

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm with winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

Tornado warning:

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

Which is worse: A tornado watch or warning?

A tornado warning means a tornado is IMMINENT and you should seek shelter immediately.

What to do in a tornado watch

If a tornado watch is issued for your area, review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies. Be prepared to act quickly if a warning is issued.

What to do in a tornado warning

If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter immediately and/or take cover. The NWS shared the following safety reminders:

Stay Weather-Ready : Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At Your House : If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.

At Your Workplace or School : Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside : Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

What does a tornado sound like?

The NWS said your best clue that a tornado is approaching is "the tell-tale roaring or rumbling" sound. If you hear this, take cover quickly.

Click here for more tornado safety tips from the National Weather Service.

