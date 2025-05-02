3 Florida cities rank among the safest places to live in the US, per study

A new study is highlighting the safest places to live across the United States.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed FBI crime data, focusing on murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, to determine the safest cities.

What is the safest place to live in the US?

By the numbers:

Their analysis found that Augusta, Georgia ranked as the No. 1 safest place to live in the country, followed by Montgomery, Alabama at No. 2, and South Bend, Indiana in third place.

What are the safest cities to live in Florida?

In Florida, officials identified Pensacola as the safest city in the state, ranking No. 4 nationally. Other Florida cities in the top 10 include Port St. Lucie at No. 5 and Melbourne at No. 9.

Dig deeper:

To see the full list and study, click here.

