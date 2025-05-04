Orlando motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-408 in Orange County

article

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred late Saturday evening on State Road 408 eastbound, east of Alafaya Trail.

According to officials, a 44-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle traveling eastbound on State Road 408 in the outside lane, approaching mile marker 22.

Reports suggest the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The motorcycle then ran off the right side of the roadway, where the right side of the vehicle struck a guardrail.

Officials said the impact resulted in the rider of the motorcycle being ejected from the vehicle.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

