Tropical Storm Ian: Central Florida County Emergency Information and Resources

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 51/FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

COUNTY BY COUNTY: EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT & INFORMATION