Epic Universe: Complete guide for rides, food, tickets and more

The Brief Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s fourth theme park, officially opens Thursday, May 22, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. FOX 35 News has your complete guide—from five immersive worlds and exciting rides to dining, tickets, and where to stay.



When does Epic Universe open?

Epic Universe, the highly anticipated new theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, officially opens Thursday, May 22!

Located at 1001 Epic Boulevard in Orlando, Epic Universe becomes the resort’s fourth park, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the water park, Volcano Bay.

FOX 35 News has everything you need to know before you go – from five immersive worlds and thrilling rides to must-try eats and top places to stay. We’ve got you covered!

What are the five worlds?

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic: Universal Orlando’s third wizarding world, transports guests to 1920s Paris, just like Newt Scamander™ from Fantastic Beasts. Guest can also check out the 1990s British Ministry of Magix alongside Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Super Nintendo World: This world can be best described as stepping into any Super Nintendo game. Guests can expect to be fully immersed in this land! It is broken up into two different experiences, and Donkey Kong Country™. : This world can be best described as stepping into any Super Nintendo game. Guests can expect to be fully immersed in this land! It is broken up into two different experiences, Super Mario Land™

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk: Based on the Academy Award-nominated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, this land invites the whole family to explore a rugged world where Vikings and dragons live together in harmony.

Dark Universe: This world is the grim and mythical world that will allow guests to explore the mystery of monsters! The village is full of creatures and experiments from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

Celestial Park: Universal Orlando describes it as the "main portal" to the four other lands, blending astronomical and mythological elements to create sensory delights. Celestial Park is all about relaxation, according to FOX 35's David Martin, with eating, shopping and rides.

What rides and attractions does Epic Universe offer?

Rides:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™ - Guests will first have to travel by Métro-Floo from Paris to the British Ministry of Magic™ where Dolores Umbridge™ is about to stand trial. Guests will then board a lift with Harry, Ron, and Hermione who will journey deep into the Ministry’s many departments. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches. (Location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic)

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge is a 3-D / 4-D Experience, Motion Simulation where guests will put on special goggles and steer through the iconic Mario Kart courses just like in the game! The goal is to collect the digital coins and throw shells to try to defeat Team Bowser and win the Golden Cup. There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride. | Super Mario Land™ (Location: Super Nintendo World)

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge

Mine-Cart Madness™ is a thrill coaster where guests board a mine cart and zoom through the Golden Temple. The goal is to help Donkey Kong protect the Golden Banana! There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride. | Donkey Kong Country™ (Location: Super Nintendo World)

Mine-Cart Madness™

Yoshi's Adventure™ is a ride for the whole family! Guests will weave through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes, encountering characters while searching for the hidden colored eggs. There is a minimum height requirement of 34 inches to ride. | Super Mario Land™ (Location: Super Nintendo World)

Yoshi's Adventure™

Hiccup's Wing Gliders is a coaster where guests will climb aboard Hiccup's latest contraption to speed through the sky with dragons. The ride reaches speeds up to 45mph. (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Hiccup's Wing Gliders

Dragon Racer's Rally is a thrill ride where guests will be in complete control of their dragons and able to practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls while soaring through the sky. This ride reaches heights up to 67 feet in the air. (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Dragon Racer's Rally

Fyre Drill makes quite the splash! Created by the viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut this ride allows guests to be part of an interactive boat battle at sea. After boarding the ship the goal is to blast the water canons at the flame-like targets and the vikings aboard the other ship. Expect to get wet on this ride! (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Fyre Drill

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment - In Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein carries on her family’s dark legacy in a secret lab beneath their estate. During a live showcase of her groundbreaking attempt to control monsters, chaos erupts when Dracula leads a rebellion, rallying furious creatures like The Wolf Man, The Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and others. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 48 inches. (Location: Dark Universe)

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Curse of the Werewolf - Maleva, the wise leader of The Guild of Mystics, invites you into a hidden wagon camp deep in the forest. There, you’re cautioned about the fearsome beasts that lurk in the shadows. Soon, you’ll find yourself aboard Curse of the Werewolf—a wild, twisting ride through the dark woods, dodging glowing eyes and snapping jaws as a relentless pack of werewolves closes in. It is a thrill coaster with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches. (Location: Dark Universe)

Curse of the Werewolf

Stardust Racers is the marquee attraction in Celestial Park. The dual-launch rollercoaster sends guests racing through the skies. The two intertwining tracks run parallel and criss-cross multiple times during the race. Racers can expect speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet. (Location: Celestial Park)

The Constellation Carousel allows guests to "ride the constellations themselves", according to Universal. Guests board celestial animal carriages, including lions, dragons and peacocks, to ride across the Milky Way. Each is built with the capability of turning 360 degrees and lifting up to 6 feet in the air. Guests can expect celestial music and colors during their journey. (Location: Celestial Park)

Shows and interactive attractions:

Le Cirque Arcanus™ - A show for the whole family! Watch as ringmaster Skender attempts to bring Le Cirque Arcanus back to its former glory using Newt Scamander’s suitcase which he stole. The suitcase contains fantastic beasts from around the globe and circus employee Gwenlyn hopes to rescue the creatures! Expect a mix of live performers, puppetry and special effects. (Location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic)

NEW Interactive Wand Experiences - Hone your magical abilities with exciting new interactive wand experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™. Specially designed wands let you cast spells and engage with magical creatures and enchanted objects all around you. (Location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic)

Say Hello to Mario and Friends - Guests will have the opportunity to meet Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong. The appearance of characters is subject to change and not all are guaranteed to appear at the same time. (Location: Super Nintendo World)

Mario Motors

The Untrainable Dragon is a show for all ages! With a mix of action, comedy and music this show tells the story of a new dragon who has arrived at the Isle of Berk. Hiccup and Toothless, with help from Gobber and Astrid, work together to solve the mystery! (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

The Untrainable Dragon

The Toothless Meet and Greet gives the guests the opportunity to meet the lovable night fury dragon from the films! (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

The Toothless Meet and Greet

Viking Training Camp is where junior vikings can discover all kinds of dragons and adventures! The camp includes multiple climbing towers, an agility course, viking drums and chimes to play, an interactive sheep launcher game, plus slides and activities for the little vikings. (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience - At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, Dr. Pretorius’ former lab has been transformed into a macabre makeover parlor, keeping his twisted legacy alive. Talented artists work their eerie magic on guests, helping them unleash their inner Universal Monster—whether it's a werewolf, vampire, or a stylishly sinister new creation. (Location: Dark Universe)

Say Hello to the Residents of Darkmoor Village - Explore Darkmoor Village and meet its unique residents, including Frankenstein’s Monster and his Bride, Ygor, The Invisible Man, a brave monster hunter, and even a singing musician. (Location: Dark Universe)

What are the food options?

What we know:

Theme park officials said there are more than 100 new themed menu items being released across 30 unique dining locations.

Universal's Epic Universe will feature a plethora of unique food items across the theme park's 30 dining locations that will offer everything from full-service restaurants to fast-casual cuisine.

The food items were created after Epic Universe's five themed worlds.

More than 100 new themed menu items will be available at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

The menu items include sweet and savory bites alike, such as a Butterbeer Crepe, Bowser's Fireball Challenge, Stormfly's Catch of the Day, a "Blood" Orange Chicken Sandwich and Landlubber's Snickerdoodle Loot.

"Epic Universe marks the next step in elevating the dining experience across the destination with food and beverage that goes beyond the typical theme park fare and has become an attraction in and of itself," Universal Orlando Resort officials said in a press release.

Epic Universe ticket prices

What you can do:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Where can I stay?

Epic Universe guests can stay at the resort’s new Universal Helios Grand Hotel, offering exceptional dining, a rooftop bar, relaxing amenities, and exclusive access to Epic Universe with valid theme park admission.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Helios Grand Hotel at Epic Universe - The 500-room luxury hotel, named after the Greek sun god, offers guests exclusive access to Epic Universe with a dedicated entrance just steps from the resort.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: