Tropical Storm Ian: Seminole County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Seminole County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

LATEST STORM UPDATES

SEMINOLE COUNTY SANDBAGS

Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex, 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard, Sanford

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Opens September 25

Altamonte Springs Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs (Off Ronald Reagan Blvd.)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Opens September 25

Altamonte Springs Westmonte Park, 624 Bills Lane (Off Spring Oaks Drive)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Opens September 26

Lake Mary Sports Complex (ballfield parking lot), 440 Rantoul Lane

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Opens September 26

Oviedo Public Works Maintenance Yard, 1725 Evans Street

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Open

Sanford Public Works Facility, 800 West Fulton Street, Sanford

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE COUNTY EVACUATIONS

No evacuations ordered.

SEMINOLE COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS

No shelters opened yet.

SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES

No school closures currently reported.

CONTACT SEMINOLE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT