Epic Universe: 'Harry Potter' stars help unveil Ministry of Magic portal

The Brief Universal Orlando Resort unveiled its new Ministry of Magic portal at Epic Universe, offering a first look at the highly anticipated Wizarding World expansion. "Harry Potter" actors James and Oliver Phelps and Warwick Davis attended the event and greeted fans. The themed land, inspired by both "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts," opens to the public tomorrow.



Universal Orlando Resort celebrated the official opening of its Ministry of Magic portal at Epic Universe Wednesday, with three actors from the iconic "Harry Potter" franchise taking part in the celebration.

‘Harry Potter’ actors help open the portal

What we know:

Actors James and Oliver Phelps, known for their roles as Fred and George Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films, joined Warwick Davis, who portrayed Professor Flitwick, for the special event.

Fred and George Weasley actors James and Oliver Phelps and also Warwick Davis who plays Professor Flitwick at Epic Universe-Ministry of Magic portal opening. 5/21/25

The trio greeted fans and helped unveil the magical entrance, which will serve as the gateway to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, one of Epic Universe’s most anticipated themed lands.

The attraction will immerse guests in an all-new storyline inspired by the British Ministry of Magic, blending iconic elements from the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" series.

Go inside Epic Universe: 5 lands, 11 rides and more

Big picture view:

Epic Universe is home to more than 50 rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, and other experiences.

Guests enter the Chronos into Celestial Park, where they then enter portals into each world. Here are the lands at Epic Universe:

Super Nintendo World

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Dark Universe

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Celestrial Park

Are tickets to Epic Universe still available? How much?

By the numbers:

Tickets to Epic Universe's opening day are completely sold out, according to Epic Universe's website. In fact, the park is sold out from May 22 through May 27. Tickets are available again beginning on Wednesday, May 28, according to the Epic Universe website.

Tickets are still available for most dates in June, though Sundays and Mondays appear to be sold out, according to the website. All dates are open and available between June and November 2025.

One-day tickets start at $139 per person, though the price is dynamic depending on the date. At last check, there were several dates in June and July that started at $174 or $179.

There are a variety of ticket packages, depending on how many days you plan to visit Universal's theme parks and whether you're staying at a hotel. Visit UniversalOrlando.com for the latest.

Express passes are available, though pricing was not immediately available on Universal's website. It noted that express passes would be available at a later date.

There are discount tickets for Florida residents on 2-day and 3-day park packages.

When does Epic Universe open? What are the hours?

What's next:

Epic Universe officially opens tomorrow. It has been open for the last several weeks under technical rehearsal, essentially previews for team members (Universal employees), pass holders, influencers and VIPs.

Epic Universe Opening Day Hours:

6 a.m.: Epic Universe parking lot, ride-share drop-off area opens

6 a.m. Hotel shuttles to Epic Universe start

7 a.m.: Entrance gates at Chronos and Universal Helios Grand Hotels will open. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

8 a.m.: Brief celebratory moment to mark the theme park's opening

9 a.m.: Epic Universe opens. Opening day hours are 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Epic Universe's regular hours are typically 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., but always double-check the dates on Universal's websites as they could change.

Epic Universe address: 1001 Epic Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: